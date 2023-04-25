Jordan Staal will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders face off on Tuesday at PNC Arena in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Staal available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Jordan Staal vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, MSGSN, and SNP

ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, MSGSN, and SNP

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Staal Season Stats Insights

Staal has averaged 16:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).

Staal has a goal in 17 games this season through 81 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Staal has a point in 30 of 81 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Staal has an assist in 17 of 81 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Staal has an implied probability of 42.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Staal going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Staal Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 217 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's +25 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New York 81 Games 11 34 Points 7 17 Goals 2 17 Assists 5

