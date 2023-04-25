Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Tuesday will see the Carolina Hurricanes host the New York Islanders, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN. The Hurricanes are ahead in the series 3-1. The Islanders are underdogs (+130) against the Hurricanes (-150).

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN

ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-150) Islanders (+130) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have put together a 49-24 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Carolina has a 36-17 record (winning 67.9% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Islanders Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 242 (22nd) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 217 (5th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 34 (32nd) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 39 (2nd)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In Carolina's past 10 games, it hit the over once.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are scoring 0.8 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 262 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Hurricanes have allowed the second-fewest goals in league play this season, 210 (2.6 per game).

With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the NHL.

