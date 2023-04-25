Brent Burns will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders meet on Tuesday at PNC Arena in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Burns interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Brent Burns vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, MSGSN, and SNP

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Burns Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Burns has a plus-minus rating of +19, while averaging 23:13 on the ice per game.

Burns has scored a goal in 17 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Burns has a point in 50 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 13 of them.

In 35 of 82 games this season, Burns has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Burns hits the over on his points prop total is 60.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 51.2% of Burns going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Burns Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 217 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+25) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New York 82 Games 10 60 Points 9 18 Goals 1 42 Assists 8

