Sam Hilliard Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Sam Hilliard (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Sam Hilliard At The Plate
- Hilliard is hitting .317 with four doubles, a home run and six walks.
- In nine of 16 games this year (56.3%) Hilliard has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Hilliard has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In seven of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.11 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, one per game).
- Cabrera gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.08 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .231 to his opponents.
