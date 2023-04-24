After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Edward Cabrera) at 7:20 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has three doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .175.

Rosario has reached base via a hit in seven games this season (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 18 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Rosario has driven in a run in one game this year.

In four of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings