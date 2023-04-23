On Sunday, Matt Olson (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is batting .265 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 14 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.

Olson has reached base via a hit in 13 games this year (of 21 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

In 23.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Olson has an RBI in 11 of 21 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 57.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (19.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 12 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (66.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings