Ronald Acuna Jr. and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Houston Astros and Framber Valdez on April 22 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with two doubles) against the Astros.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has an OPS of 1.007, fueled by an OBP of .448 to go with a slugging percentage of .560. All three of those stats are tops among Atlanta hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.

Acuna has had a hit in 15 of 20 games this year (75.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (55.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Acuna has an RBI in six of 20 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 13 of 20 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 12 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (58.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings