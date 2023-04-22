Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Astros - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies and his .538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI against the Astros.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .241 with two doubles, four home runs and four walks.
- Albies has gotten a hit in 15 of 20 games this year (75.0%), with multiple hits on three occasions (15.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 20), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Albies has picked up an RBI in eight games this year (40.0%), with more than one RBI in five of those games (25.0%).
- In seven of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|12
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.35).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
- Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 1.80 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (1.80), 31st in WHIP (1.160), and 39th in K/9 (9).
