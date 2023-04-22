Saturday's game features the Atlanta Braves (14-6) and the Houston Astros (10-10) squaring off at Truist Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:20 PM ET on April 22.

The Astros will call on Framber Valdez (1-2) versus the Braves and Kyle Wright.

Braves vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Atlanta and its foes are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Braves have won in each of the two games they have played as underdogs this season.

Atlanta has been listed as an underdog of -105 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Atlanta scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (101 total, 5.1 per game).

The Braves have the seventh-best ERA (3.37) in the majors this season.

Braves Schedule