On Friday the Carolina Hurricanes take the road to square off with the New York Islanders for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SN1, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO. The Hurricanes have a 2-0 lead in the series. Oddsmakers list the Hurricanes as underdogs in this matchup, assigning them +100 odds on the moneyline against the Islanders (-120).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which team we think will come out on top in Friday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Predictions for Friday

Our model for this matchup predicts a final score of Islanders 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Islanders (-120)

Islanders (-120) Computer Predicted Total: 5.7

5.7 Computer Predicted Spread: Islanders (-0.4)

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes (52-21-9 overall) have posted a record of 14-9-23 in games that have required OT this season.

Carolina has earned 52 points (23-6-6) in its 35 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Across the six games this season the Hurricanes finished with just one goal, they have earned five points.

Carolina has earned 13 points (5-7-3 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Hurricanes have scored more than two goals in 57 games, earning 99 points from those contests.

Carolina has scored a single power-play goal in 23 games this season and has registered 40 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Carolina is 45-18-4 (94 points).

The Hurricanes' opponents have had more shots in 13 games. The Hurricanes went 7-3-3 in those matchups (17 points).

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 22nd 2.95 Goals Scored 3.2 15th 5th 2.65 Goals Allowed 2.56 2nd 19th 30.8 Shots 34.8 3rd 13th 31 Shots Allowed 26 1st 32nd 15.3% Power Play % 19.8% 19th 9th 82.2% Penalty Kill % 84.4% 2nd

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO

TBS, SN1, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

