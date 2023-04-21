Austin Riley -- hitting .256 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the hill, on April 21 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .282 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

In 78.9% of his games this year (15 of 19), Riley has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (21.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in four games this year (21.1%), homering in 4.7% of his chances at the plate.

In nine games this season (47.4%), Riley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 games this year (52.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 12 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings