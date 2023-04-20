Oddsmakers have listed player props for Joel Embiid, Mikal Bridges and others when the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

76ers vs. Nets Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Venue: Barclays Center

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
30.5 (-111) 11.5 (-111) 3.5 (-111) 0.5 (-133)
  • Embiid's 33.1 points per game average is 2.6 points more than Thursday's over/under.
  • Embiid has averaged 1.3 fewer rebounds per game (10.2) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (11.5).
  • Embiid has averaged 4.2 assists per game this year, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Thursday (3.5).
  • Embiid has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).

James Harden Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
19.5 (-111) 5.5 (-128) 9.5 (-105) 2.5 (-110)
  • Thursday's points prop for James Harden is 19.5. That is 1.5 less than his season average.
  • He has collected 6.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.
  • Harden's assists average -- 10.7 -- is 1.2 higher than Thursday's over/under (9.5).
  • His 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his over/under on Thursday.

Tobias Harris Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
14.5 (-105) 5.5 (-128) 2.5 (+145) 1.5 (+105)
  • Thursday's over/under for Tobias Harris is 14.5 points, 0.2 fewer than his season average.
  • Harris averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 5.5).
  • Harris' assist average -- 2.5 -- is the same as Thursday's over/under.
  • Harris averages 1.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (-118) 4.5 (-110) 3.5 (+125) 2.5 (+120)
  • The 26.5-point over/under for Bridges on Thursday is 6.4 higher than his season scoring average.
  • Bridges averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 4.5).
  • Bridges averages 3.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Thursday.
  • Bridges has knocked down two three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS AST 3PM
16.5 (-118) 7.5 (-133) 1.5 (-143)
  • The 16.5-point total set for Spencer Dinwiddie on Thursday is 0.8 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.
  • Dinwiddie has averaged 6.5 assists per game, 1.0 fewer than Thursday's assist over/under (7.5).
  • Dinwiddie has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

