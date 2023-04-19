The Denver Nuggets are 8.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, ALT, and BSN. The Nuggets have a 1-0 series lead.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, ALT, and BSN

TNT, ALT, and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Timberwolves 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 8.5)

Timberwolves (+ 8.5) Pick OU: Over (222)



The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Timberwolves' .476 mark (39-41-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread compared to the 10-12-1 ATS record Denver racks up as an 8.5-point favorite.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to go over the point total in 45.1% of its games this season (37 of 82), the same percentage as Denver and its opponents (37 of 82).

The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Timberwolves have a .488 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (21-22).

Nuggets Performance Insights

This season, Denver is posting 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

With 28.9 dimes per game, the Nuggets rank second-best in the league in the category.

The Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They rank 18th in the league by sinking 11.8 three-pointers per contest.

So far this year, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.9% of the team's baskets. It has shot 36.1% from three-point land (27.1% of the team's baskets).

Timberwolves Performance Insights

Minnesota is 12th in the NBA in points scored (115.8 per game) and 18th in points conceded (115.8).

The Timberwolves are eighth in the league in assists (26.2 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Timberwolves are 13th in the league in 3-point makes (12.2 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.5%).

Minnesota attempts 61.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 38.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.6% of Minnesota's buckets are 2-pointers, and 28.4% are 3-pointers.

