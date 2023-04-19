How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at PNC Arena on Wednesday, April 19 features the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders facing off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN. The Hurricanes lead 1-0 in the series.
Tune in to ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN to watch the Hurricanes and the Islanders meet.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|Islanders
|2-1 CAR
|4/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|Islanders
|2-1 CAR
|1/21/2023
|Islanders
|Hurricanes
|5-2 CAR
|12/10/2022
|Islanders
|Hurricanes
|3-0 CAR
|10/28/2022
|Hurricanes
|Islanders
|6-2 NYI
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have allowed 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league play.
- The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that stretch.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders' total of 217 goals conceded (2.6 per game) is fifth in the league.
- With 242 goals (3.0 per game), the Islanders have the league's 22nd-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Islanders have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Islanders have given up 1.8 goals per game (18 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that time.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Brock Nelson
|82
|36
|39
|75
|40
|48
|47.2%
|Bo Horvat
|79
|38
|32
|70
|37
|38
|56.9%
|Mathew Barzal
|58
|14
|37
|51
|68
|48
|35.6%
|Anders Lee
|82
|28
|22
|50
|35
|25
|54%
|Noah Dobson
|78
|13
|36
|49
|49
|39
|-
