Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead the way for the Atlanta Braves (13-4) on Tuesday, April 18, when they match up with Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres (8-10) at PETCO Park at 9:40 PM ET.

The Padres have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Braves (-140). The over/under for the contest is set at 7.5 runs.

Braves vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (1-0, 3.38 ERA) vs Blake Snell - SD (0-2, 7.62 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Braves and Padres game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Braves (-140) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $17.14 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Braves vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 11, or 73.3%, of the 15 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Braves have a 9-2 record (winning 81.8% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline in each of their last 10 games, and they went 7-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Padres have won in four of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Padres have been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Padres have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

San Diego and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Kevin Pillar 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250) Austin Riley 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Matt Olson 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Braves, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.