Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Golden State Warriors-Sacramento Kings matchup at Golden 1 Center on Monday (tip at 10:00 PM ET).

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (+115) 2.5 (+125) 3.5 (+110) 2.5 (+135)

The 20.4 points Jordan Poole scores per game are 3.9 more than his over/under on Monday (16.5).

He has pulled down 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Poole averages 4.5 assists, 1.0 more than Monday's prop bet (3.5).

He has made 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Klay Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-105) 4.5 (+100) 2.5 (+120) 4.5 (-120)

Klay Thompson is averaging 21.9 points during the 2022-23 season, 0.6 less than Monday's prop total.

Thompson's rebounding average -- 4.1 -- is 0.4 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Thompson averages 2.4 assists, 0.1 less than his over/under on Monday.

Thompson, at 4.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-110) 4.5 (+125) 5.5 (-149) 1.5 (-200)

The 28.5 point total set for De'Aaron Fox on Monday is 3.5 more than his season scoring average (25).

Fox has averaged 0.3 less rebounds per game (4.2) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (4.5).

Fox has averaged 6.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Fox has knocked down 1.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

