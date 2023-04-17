On Monday, Sean Murphy (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .279 with seven doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.

Murphy has gotten a hit in six of 13 games this year (46.2%), with multiple hits on four occasions (30.8%).

In 23.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Murphy has picked up an RBI in 46.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 23.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

In five games this season (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings