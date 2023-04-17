On Monday, Ozzie Albies (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Royals.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .262 with a double, three home runs and two walks.

Albies has reached base via a hit in 13 games this season (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has hit a home run in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 16), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.5% of his games this year, Albies has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (18.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In five of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (55.6%)

