Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round features the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders playing at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, April 17 on . Oddsmakers give the Hurricanes -165 moneyline odds in this matchup against the Islanders (+140).

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-165) Islanders (+140) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 47 of their 71 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (66.2%).

Carolina has gone 34-15 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter (69.4% win percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Islanders Betting Insights

This season the Islanders have won 16 of the 39 games, or 41.0%, in which they've been an underdog.

New York is 6-8 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this contest implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Islanders.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Islanders Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 242 (22nd) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 217 (5th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 34 (32nd) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 39 (2nd)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina has not hit the over in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 1.9 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the league with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

On defense, the Hurricanes are one of the best units in league competition, allowing 210 goals to rank second.

The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +52.

Islanders Advanced Stats

The Islanders and their opponents hit the total once over New York's last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Islanders and their opponents are scoring 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.7.

The Islanders' 242 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 22nd in the league.

The Islanders' 217 total goals given up (2.6 per game) are the fifth-fewest in the league.

Their 12th-ranked goal differential is +25.

