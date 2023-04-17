The Carolina Hurricanes hit the ice for the first game of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the New York Islanders at PNC Arena on Monday, April 17, starting at 7:00 PM ET on . Oddsmakers give the Hurricanes -170 moneyline odds in this matchup against the Islanders (+145).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Here's our prediction for who will clinch the victory in this NHL Playoffs First Round contest.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Hurricanes 4, Islanders 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-170)

Hurricanes (-170) Computer Predicted Total: 5.8

5.8 Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.5)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have a 52-21-9 record overall, with a 13-9-22 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

Carolina has 48 points (21-6-6) in the 33 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The six times this season the Hurricanes ended a game with only one goal, they went 2-3-1 (five points).

Carolina has scored two goals in 14 games this season (4-7-3 record, 11 points).

The Hurricanes have scored three or more goals in 56 games (46-5-5, 97 points).

In the 22 games when Carolina has scored a single power-play goal, it went 19-3-0 to record 38 points.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Carolina is 43-18-4 (90 points).

The Hurricanes' opponents have had more shots in 13 games. The Hurricanes finished 7-3-3 in those matchups (17 points).

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 2.95 22nd 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 2.65 5th 3rd 34.8 Shots 30.8 19th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 31 13th 19th 19.8% Power Play % 15.3% 32nd 2nd 84.4% Penalty Kill % 82.2% 9th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.