Top Player Prop Bets for 76ers vs. Nets NBA Playoffs Game 2 on April 17, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Joel Embiid, Mikal Bridges and others in the Philadelphia 76ers-Brooklyn Nets matchup at Wells Fargo Center on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.
76ers vs. Nets Game Info
- Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-PH, and YES
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|32.5 (-115)
|10.5 (-125)
|3.5 (+105)
|0.5 (-175)
- Embiid has put up 33.1 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 0.6 points more than Monday's points prop total.
- Embiid's per-game rebound average -- 10.2 -- is 0.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (10.5).
- Embiid's year-long assist average -- 4.2 per game -- is 0.7 higher than Monday's assist prop bet total (3.5).
- Embiid has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).
James Harden Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (-110)
|5.5 (-139)
|10.5 (+110)
|2.5 (-139)
- James Harden is posting 21 points per game, 0.5 more than Monday's over/under.
- He has collected 6.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Monday.
- Harden averages 10.7 assists, 0.2 more than Monday's prop bet (10.5).
- He drains 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).
Tobias Harris Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|13.5 (-128)
|5.5 (-105)
|2.5 (+125)
|1.5 (+100)
- Tobias Harris' 14.7 points per game are 1.2 points more than Monday's over/under.
- Harris averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 5.5).
- Harris averages 2.5 assists, the same as Monday's over/under.
- Harris has knocked down 1.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).
NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets
Mikal Bridges Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (-125)
|4.5 (+105)
|2.5 (-125)
|2.5 (+110)
- The 26.5-point over/under for Bridges on Monday is 6.4 higher than his scoring average.
- Bridges has grabbed 4.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (4.5).
- Bridges' assist average -- 3.3 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (2.5).
- Bridges averages two made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (2.5).
Spencer Dinwiddie Props
|PTS
|AST
|3PM
|16.5 (-120)
|8.5 (+100)
|1.5 (-143)
- Spencer Dinwiddie's 17.3 points per game average is 0.8 points higher than Monday's over/under.
- Dinwiddie's year-long assist average -- 6.5 per game -- is 2.0 assists lower than Monday's assist over/under (8.5).
- Dinwiddie has connected on 2.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).
