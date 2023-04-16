Eddie Rosario -- 1-for-5 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on April 16 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is hitting .225 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • In 50.0% of his games this season (six of 12), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Rosario has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Royals' 5.00 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 39-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (3.31), 56th in WHIP (1.347), and 75th in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
