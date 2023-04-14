Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Royals - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves and Eddie Rosario, who went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Reds.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .229 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in five of 11 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has homered in one of 11 games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Rosario has driven in a run in one game this year.
- In three of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.30).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (14 total, 1.1 per game).
- Singer (1-0) gets the start for the Royals, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.