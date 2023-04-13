Hurricanes vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (51-21-9) carry a three-game road losing streak into a matchup with the Florida Panthers (42-31-8) on Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, BSSO, and TVAS.
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, BSSO, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-120)
|Hurricanes (+100)
|-
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have been an underdog in 10 games this season, and won four (40.0%).
- This season Carolina has won two of its six games when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline in this outing implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Hurricanes.
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|284 (4th)
|Goals
|256 (18th)
|266 (20th)
|Goals Allowed
|206 (2nd)
|63 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (18th)
|70 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina has hit the over just once in its last 10 contests.
- Over their past 10 games, the Hurricanes and their opponents are scoring 2.1 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.3.
- The Hurricanes have scored 256 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in the league.
- The Hurricanes have conceded 2.5 goals per game, 206 total, the second-fewest among league teams.
- They have a +50 goal differential, which is seventh-best in the league.
