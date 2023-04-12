The Atlanta Braves and Eddie Rosario, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, take on Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .194 with a double and two walks.

This season, Rosario has posted at least one hit in four of 10 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 10 games this season.

Rosario has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings