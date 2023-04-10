On Monday, Marcell Ozuna (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has two home runs and five walks while batting .074.

Ozuna has gotten a hit in two of eight games this season, but has had no multi-hit games.

In eight games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Ozuna has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

