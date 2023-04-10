The Carolina Hurricanes (50-20-9) will visit the Ottawa Senators (38-35-7) on Monday, with the Hurricanes coming off a defeat and the Senators off a win.

You can catch the action on ESPN+, SNE, RDS, and BSSO as the Hurricanes play the Senators.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Hurricanes vs. Senators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/4/2023 Hurricanes Senators 3-2 (F/OT) CAR 2/24/2023 Hurricanes Senators 4-0 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have allowed 202 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league action.

The Hurricanes rank 19th in the league with 250 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 22 goals during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 79 28 41 69 64 43 45.4% Sebastian Aho 72 35 31 66 60 60 51.4% Brent Burns 79 14 42 56 49 54 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 79 16 23 39 47 28 52.1%

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators have given up 264 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the NHL.

The Senators have 253 goals this season (3.2 per game), 17th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Senators have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Senators have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that span.

Senators Key Players