The Cleveland Cavaliers (51-30) are favored (-4.5) to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (26-55) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game airs on BSOH and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -4.5 -

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 34 of the Hornets' 81 games with a set total.

Charlotte's ATS record is 38-43-0 this season.

The Hornets have won in 18, or 27.7%, of the 65 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Charlotte has won 16 of its 56 games, or 28.6%, when it is the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Charlotte has a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Hornets vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Hornets Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 0 0% 112.5 223.5 106.9 224.4 220.1 Hornets 0 0% 111 223.5 117.5 224.4 229.3

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte has gone 4-6 over its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

In the Hornets' past 10 contests, they have hit the over twice.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Charlotte has a lower winning percentage at home (.390, 16-25-0 record) than away (.550, 22-18-0).

The Hornets' 111 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers allow.

Charlotte is 36-17 against the spread and 26-27 overall when it scores more than 106.9 points.

Hornets vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 44-37 24-15 40-41 Hornets 38-43 27-27 34-47

Hornets vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Cavaliers Hornets 112.5 Points Scored (PG) 111 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 15-6 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 36-17 16-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-27 106.9 Points Allowed (PG) 117.5 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 35-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 18-8 41-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-11

