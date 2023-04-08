Bubba Watson will compete at the 2023 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia at Augusta National Golf Club, taking place from April 6- 9.

Looking to wager on Watson at the Masters Tournament this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Bubba Watson Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Watson has finished better than par on six occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two of those rounds.

Watson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five appearances, Watson has had an average finish of 46th.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Watson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 35 5 289 0 2 0 0 $146,750

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Watson has three top-five finishes, including two wins, in his previous 11 appearances at this event. His average finishing position has been 27th.

Watson has 10 made cuts in his past 11 appearances at this tournament.

Watson finished 39th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

At 7,545 yards, Augusta National Golf Club is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,294 yards.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +1.

Watson will take to the 7,545-yard course this week at Augusta National Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,441 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +1.

Watson's Last Time Out

Watson was in the 55th percentile on par 3s at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.06-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship was strong, putting him in the 77th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the PGA Championship, Watson was better than 75% of the field (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Watson recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the field averaged 0.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Watson had three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 3.3).

Watson's 10 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship were more than the field average (4.6).

In that most recent tournament, Watson's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 13 times (worse than the field average, 9.3).

Watson finished the PGA Championship registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 1.8 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Watson finished without one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6- 9, 2023

April 6- 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Watson Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.