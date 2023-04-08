The Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres will meet on Saturday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET. Michael Wacha will start for San Diego, aiming to shut down Matt Olson and company.

Braves vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth in MLB action with 12 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.

Atlanta's .459 slugging percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.

The Braves are sixth in the majors with a .278 batting average.

Atlanta scores the second-most runs in baseball (43 total, 5.4 per game).

The Braves are sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .355.

The Braves strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 18th in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff is 24th in the majors with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.17).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.324).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will look to Charlie Morton (1-0) in his second start of the season.

In his most recent time out on Monday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 4/3/2023 Cardinals W 8-4 Away Charlie Morton Jake Woodford 4/4/2023 Cardinals W 4-1 Away Dylan Dodd Steven Matz 4/5/2023 Cardinals W 5-2 Away Bryce Elder Miles Mikolas 4/6/2023 Padres W 7-6 Home Spencer Strider Blake Snell 4/7/2023 Padres L 5-4 Home Jared Shuster Nick Martínez 4/8/2023 Padres - Home Charlie Morton Michael Wacha 4/9/2023 Padres - Home Dylan Dodd Seth Lugo 4/10/2023 Reds - Home Bryce Elder Graham Ashcraft 4/11/2023 Reds - Home Kyle Wright Luis Cessa 4/12/2023 Reds - Home Spencer Strider Hunter Greene 4/14/2023 Royals - Away Charlie Morton Brady Singer

