On Friday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Martinez. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .429, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .613.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 37th in slugging.

Acuna is batting .400 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Acuna has picked up a hit in 85.7% of his seven games this season, with multiple hits in 57.1% of those games.

He has hit a home run in two of seven games played this season, and in 5.7% of his plate appearances.

Acuna has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in six of seven games (85.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

