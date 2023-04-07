The Charlotte Hornets, JT Thor included, match up versus the Houston Rockets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 120-100 loss to the Raptors (his last game) Thor produced 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

We're going to look at Thor's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

JT Thor Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 3.7 10.0 Rebounds 4.5 2.1 3.6 Assists -- 0.5 0.7 PRA -- 6.3 14.3 PR -- 5.8 13.6 3PM 1.5 0.5 1.7



JT Thor Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 3.1% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 3.3 per contest.

Thor's Hornets average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams, while the Rockets have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 102.8 possessions per contest.

The Rockets are the 27th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 118.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Rockets have given up 41.4 rebounds per contest, which puts them fourth in the league.

The Rockets are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 26.2 assists per contest.

Conceding 14.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Rockets are the worst team in the league.

JT Thor vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 11 2 1 1 0 0 0

