Friday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (6-1) against the San Diego Padres (3-4) at Truist Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Braves. Game time is at 7:20 PM ET on April 7.

The Braves will call on Jared Shuster (0-1) against the Padres and Nick Martinez (0-1).

Braves vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored five times and won four of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 3-1 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 39 total runs this season.

The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.90).

Braves Schedule