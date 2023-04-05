After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas) at 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate (2022)

  • Arcia hit .244 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks.
  • Arcia had a hit 38 times last season in 72 games (52.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (16.7%).
  • In 10 of 72 games last year, he hit a home run (13.9%). He went deep in 3.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Arcia drove in a run in 29.2% of his 72 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 12.5% of those contests (nine). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • In 30.6% of his games last year (22 of 72), he touched home plate at least one time, and in four (5.6%) he scored two or more runs.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
33 GP 32
.239 AVG .250
.306 OBP .327
.376 SLG .460
7 XBH 11
4 HR 5
17 RBI 13
26/10 K/BB 25/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
35 GP 37
18 (51.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (54.1%)
7 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (13.5%)
9 (25.7%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (35.1%)
4 (11.4%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (16.2%)
11 (31.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (27.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranked last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals allowed the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Mikolas (0-0) gets the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.
  • His last time out came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
