Hurricanes vs. Senators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ottawa Senators (37-34-6) will try to halt a three-game road losing streak when they play the Carolina Hurricanes (49-18-9) on Tuesday, April 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2.
Hurricanes vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-260)
|Senators (+220)
|6.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have won 68.2% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (45-21).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -260 or shorter, Carolina has a 10-5 record (winning 66.7% of its games).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 72.2%.
- Carolina's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 32 times.
Hurricanes vs. Senators Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Senators Total (Rank)
|244 (18th)
|Goals
|242 (19th)
|193 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|250 (20th)
|48 (19th)
|Power Play Goals
|69 (2nd)
|38 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|50 (18th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hurricanes with DraftKings.
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Carolina went over three times.
- The Hurricanes' past 10 games have averaged 0.4 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 1.3 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 244 total, which makes them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Hurricanes are ranked second in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 193 total goals (2.5 per game).
- With a +51 goal differential, they're ranked sixth-best in the NHL.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.