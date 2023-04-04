The Toronto Raptors (39-39) match up against the Charlotte Hornets (26-53) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Spectrum Center. Pascal Siakam of the Raptors and LaMelo Ball of the Hornets are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Hornets vs. Raptors

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4

Tuesday, April 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Siakam, Ball and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Hornets' Last Game

The Raptors beat the Hornets, 128-108, on Sunday. Siakam poured in a team-high 36 points for the Raptors, and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk had 26 for the Hornets.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk 26 4 5 2 0 5 James Bouknight 21 2 1 0 0 5 Mark Williams 15 12 0 0 0 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Hornets Players to Watch

Ball gives the Hornets 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Hornets receive 8.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from Dennis Smith Jr..

Nick Richards is the Hornets' top rebounder (6.3 per game), and he delivers 8 points and 0.6 assists.

Mark Williams is putting up 8.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, making 62.4% of his shots from the floor.

Theo Maledon gives the Hornets 5.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM P.J. Washington 16.8 4.6 2.3 0.9 0.5 1.9 Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk 11.8 2.2 2.9 0.9 0.4 2.1 Gordon Hayward 11.3 2.7 3.8 0.4 0.1 0.6 Nick Richards 7.6 7.8 0.9 0 0.8 0.1 Dennis Smith Jr. 6.2 3.4 4.8 1 0.3 0.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.