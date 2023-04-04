The Toronto Raptors (39-39) play the Charlotte Hornets (26-53) as heavy, 14.5-point favorites on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and TSN. The matchup's point total is 223.5.

Hornets vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: BSSE and TSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -14.5 223.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte and its opponents have combined to score more than 223.5 points in 50 of 79 games this season.

The average total for Charlotte's games this season has been 228.7, 5.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Charlotte has gone 37-42-0 ATS this year.

The Hornets have won in 18, or 28.6%, of the 63 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Charlotte has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +850.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Charlotte has a 10.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Hornets vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Hornets Total Facts Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Raptors 43 55.1% 113.1 224.3 111.7 229.2 223.9 Hornets 50 63.3% 111.2 224.3 117.5 229.2 229.4

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte has gone 4-6 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

The Hornets have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.

Against the spread, Charlotte has had better results away (22-18-0) than at home (15-24-0).

The Hornets score an average of 111.2 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 111.7 the Raptors give up to opponents.

Charlotte has put together a 28-13 ATS record and a 21-20 overall record in games it scores more than 111.7 points.

Hornets vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Raptors and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Raptors 41-37 0-0 43-35 Hornets 37-42 1-0 34-45

Hornets vs. Raptors Point Insights

Scoring Insights Raptors Hornets 113.1 Points Scored (PG) 111.2 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 18-5 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-13 18-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 21-20 111.7 Points Allowed (PG) 117.5 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 31-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 20-9 32-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 18-11

