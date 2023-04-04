Hornets vs. Raptors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 4
The Charlotte Hornets (26-53), on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Spectrum Center, face the Toronto Raptors (39-39). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and TSN.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Raptors vs. Hornets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and TSN
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
Hornets vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Raptors Moneyline
|Hornets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Raptors (-14.5)
|222.5
|-975
|+675
|BetMGM
|Raptors (-14.5)
|223.5
|-1000
|+650
|PointsBet
|Raptors (-14.5)
|222.5
|-1000
|+650
|Tipico
|Raptors (-14.5)
|-
|-1300
|+850
Hornets vs. Raptors Betting Trends
- The Raptors average 113.1 points per game (21st in the league) while giving up 111.7 per outing (fifth in the NBA). They have a +108 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.4 points per game.
- The Hornets are being outscored by 6.3 points per game, with a -500 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.2 points per game (27th in NBA), and give up 117.5 per outing (22nd in league).
- These two teams average a combined 224.3 points per game, 1.8 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams put up 229.2 combined points per game, 6.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Toronto has won 39 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 39 times.
- Charlotte is 34-43-2 ATS this season.
Hornets and Raptors NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Hornets
|-
|-
|-
|Raptors
|+30000
|+9000
|+120
