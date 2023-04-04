Tuesday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (3-1) against the St. Louis Cardinals (2-2) at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 7:45 PM on April 4.

The Cardinals will call on Steven Matz against the Braves and Dylan Dodd.

Braves vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW

Braves vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 6, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves were underdogs in 35 games last season and came away with the win 13 times (37.1%) in those contests.

Last year, Atlanta won two of 10 games when listed as at least +115 on the moneyline.

The Braves have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Last season Atlanta was the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (789 total).

The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.45).

Braves Schedule