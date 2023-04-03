Michael Harris II -- 1-for-2 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the mound, on April 3 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Nationals.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Michael Harris II At The Plate (2022)

Harris II hit .297 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 21 walks.

Harris II had a hit in 84 of 118 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 31 of those games.

He hit a home run in 15.3% of his games in 2022 (18 of 118), including 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Harris II picked up an RBI in 45 of 118 games last season (38.1%), including 16 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (13.6%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

In 50.8% of his 118 games last season, he scored a run (60 times). He had 14 games with multiple runs in 2022 (11.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 60 .274 AVG .317 .310 OBP .363 .411 SLG .603 16 XBH 33 4 HR 15 21 RBI 43 52/6 K/BB 55/15 11 SB 9 Home Away 56 GP 62 37 (66.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (75.8%) 11 (19.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (32.3%) 25 (44.6%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (56.5%) 4 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (22.6%) 14 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (50.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)