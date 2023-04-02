Hornets vs. Raptors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Toronto Raptors (38-39) are heavily favored (by 13.5 points) to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (26-52) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hornets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Hornets vs. Raptors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Raptors 116 - Hornets 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Raptors
- Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 13.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (225.5)
- The Raptors have been more successful against the spread than the Hornets this season, putting up an ATS record of 38-37-2, as opposed to the 34-41-3 mark of the Hornets.
- As a 13.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Charlotte is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 1-0 ATS record Toronto racks up as a 13.5-point favorite.
- When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Charlotte and its opponents don't do it as often (42.3% of the time) as Toronto and its opponents (53.2%).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Hornets are 18-44, while the Raptors are 28-18 as moneyline favorites.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Hornets Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Charlotte is fourth-worst in the league on offense (111.2 points scored per game) and 22nd defensively (117.4 points allowed).
- The Hornets are 15th in the league in assists (25.2 per game) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Hornets are 25th in the league in 3-point makes (10.7 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (32.9%).
- Charlotte attempts 35.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 25.8% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 64.2% of its shots, with 74.2% of its makes coming from there.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.