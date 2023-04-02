Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 3-for-4 in his last game, Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last game against the Nationals.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Orlando Arcia At The Plate (2022)
- Arcia hit .244 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks.
- Arcia got a hit 38 times last year in 72 games (52.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (16.7%).
- Including the 72 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a home run in 10 of them (13.9%), leaving the yard in 3.8% of his trips to home plate.
- Arcia picked up an RBI in 21 of 72 games last season, with multiple RBIs in nine of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- In 30.6% of his 72 games last season, he scored (22 times). He had four games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.239
|AVG
|.250
|.306
|OBP
|.327
|.376
|SLG
|.460
|7
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|13
|26/10
|K/BB
|25/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|18 (51.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (54.1%)
|7 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (13.5%)
|9 (25.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (35.1%)
|4 (11.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (16.2%)
|11 (31.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (27.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Nationals pitching staff was 23rd in MLB last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
- Gore will make his first start of the season for the Nationals.
- The 24-year-old left-hander came out of the bullpen and threw 1 1/3 innings in his last appearance on Monday, July 25 against the Detroit Tigers.
- In 16 games last season he finished with a 4-4 record and had a 4.50 ERA and a 1.471 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.