The Charlotte Hornets (26-52) have seven players on the injury report, including LaMelo Ball, in their matchup against the Toronto Raptors (38-39) at Spectrum Center on Sunday, April 2 at 1:00 PM ET.

The Hornets' last game was a 121-91 loss to the Bulls on Friday. James Bouknight's team-high 22 points paced the Hornets in the loss.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kelly Oubre Jr. SF Questionable Shoulder 20.3 5.2 1.1 Dennis Smith Jr. PG Questionable Toe 8.8 3.1 4.8 Terry Rozier PG Out Foot 21.1 4.1 5.1 Gordon Hayward SF Questionable Ankle 14.7 4.3 4.1 Cody Martin SF Out Knee 5 3.4 1.6 P.J. Washington PF Questionable Foot 15.7 4.9 2.4 LaMelo Ball PG Out For Season Ankle 23.3 6.4 8.4

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Will Barton: Questionable (Ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: Out For Season (Foot), Gary Trent Jr.: Questionable (Elbow), Dalano Banton: Questionable (Thumb)

Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and SportsNet

Hornets Season Insights

The Hornets score an average of 111.2 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 111.7 the Raptors allow.

Charlotte has put together a 21-20 record in games it scores more than 111.7 points.

Over their previous 10 games, the Hornets are compiling 107.1 points per contest, compared to their season average of 111.2.

Charlotte connects on 10.7 three-pointers per game (25th in the league) at a 32.9% rate (29th in NBA), compared to the 12.4 per contest its opponents make, shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc.

The Hornets' 109.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 26th in the NBA, and the 113.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 21st in the league.

Hornets vs. Raptors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -13.5 224

