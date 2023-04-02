On Sunday, April 2, Austin Riley's Atlanta Braves (2-0) visit the Washington Nationals (0-2) in an early-season contest at Nationals Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -200 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +165. A 9-run total has been set for the contest.

Braves vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Jared Shuster - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Braves were favored 130 times and won 88, or 67.7%, of those games.

Last season, the Braves won 36 of their 46 games, or 78.3%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves averaged 1.5 home runs per game when playing on the road last season (118 total in road contests).

Atlanta slugged .435 with 3.5 extra-base hits per game away from home.

The Nationals were underdogs in 141 games last season and came away with the win 47 times (33.3%) in those contests.

Last year, the Nationals won 22 of 67 games when listed as at least +165 on the moneyline.

Washington hit 76 homers at home last season (0.9 per game).

The Nationals had a .377 slugging percentage and averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game at home.

Braves vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Austin Riley 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+145) Matt Olson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+155) Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +750 2nd 1st

