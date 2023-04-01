Sam Ryder enters play in the 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at TPC San Antonio (Oaks), with action from March 30 - April 2.

Looking to wager on Ryder at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Sam Ryder Insights

Ryder has finished below par nine times and carded 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Ryder has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Ryder has finished in the top 20 in three of his past five appearances.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Ryder has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 33 -7 277 0 14 1 2 $1.5M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Ryder has had an average finish of 39th in his past four appearances at this tournament.

Ryder has made the cut in two of his past four appearances at this tournament.

Ryder did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards, 144 yards shorter than the 7,438-yard par 72 for this week's event.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -2.

Courses that Ryder has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,253 yards, 185 yards shorter than the 7,438-yard TPC San Antonio (Oaks) this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Ryder's Last Time Out

Ryder was above average on the 20 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, averaging 2.85 strokes to finish in the 99th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.14 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Valspar Championship, which placed him in the 49th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Valspar Championship, Ryder was better than 36% of the golfers (averaging 4.81 strokes).

Ryder carded a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Ryder carded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (3.4).

Ryder's four birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Valspar Championship were more than the field average (3.3).

At that last outing, Ryder's performance on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, six).

Ryder finished the Valspar Championship carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.3 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Ryder bettered the field average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards

