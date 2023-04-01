On Saturday, Matt Olson (coming off going 2-for-5 with a double) and the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +170) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)

Matt Olson At The Plate (2022)

Olson hit .240 with 44 doubles, 34 home runs and 81 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB last year, his batting average ranked 93rd, his on-base percentage ranked 60th, and he was 23rd in the league in slugging.

Olson had a base hit in 103 of 166 games last year (62.0%), with more than one hit in 39 of those contests (23.5%).

Including the 166 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a home run in 34 of them (20.5%), homering in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Olson drove in a run in 64 games last year out of 166 (38.6%), including multiple RBIs in 16.9% of those games (28 times) and three or more RBIs on 12 occasions..

He came around to score in 75 of his 166 games a year ago (45.2%), with two or more runs scored 15 times (9.0%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 81 GP 80 .230 AVG .250 .334 OBP .327 .459 SLG .494 36 XBH 42 16 HR 18 47 RBI 56 101/45 K/BB 69/36 0 SB 0 Home Away 83 GP 83 49 (59.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 54 (65.1%) 20 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (22.9%) 38 (45.8%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (44.6%) 16 (19.3%) Games w/1+ HR 18 (21.7%) 33 (39.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (37.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)