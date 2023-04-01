Having lost three straight, the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

The Hurricanes-Canadiens game can be seen on ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSO, so tune in to take in the action.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/7/2023 Canadiens Hurricanes 4-3 (F/SO) CAR
2/16/2023 Hurricanes Canadiens 6-2 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • The Hurricanes have given up 192 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Hurricanes' 239 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 74 27 41 68 59 41 45.1%
Sebastian Aho 67 33 31 64 57 55 51.6%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Brent Burns 74 14 40 54 47 48 100%
Shayne Gostisbehere 67 12 26 38 50 29 -

Canadiens Stats & Trends

  • The Canadiens concede 3.7 goals per game (279 in total), 29th in the NHL.
  • The Canadiens have 214 goals this season (2.8 per game), 26th in the NHL.
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Canadiens have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.
  • Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 42 goals (4.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 38 goals during that stretch.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nicholas Suzuki 76 23 38 61 47 39 47.4%
Kirby Dach 58 14 24 38 31 27 38.3%
Cole Caufield 46 26 10 36 23 19 -
Mike Hoffman 62 13 20 33 38 18 60%
Josh Anderson 69 21 11 32 25 30 43.2%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.