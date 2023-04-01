Having lost three straight, the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/7/2023 Canadiens Hurricanes 4-3 (F/SO) CAR 2/16/2023 Hurricanes Canadiens 6-2 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have given up 192 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Hurricanes' 239 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 74 27 41 68 59 41 45.1% Sebastian Aho 67 33 31 64 57 55 51.6% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Brent Burns 74 14 40 54 47 48 100% Shayne Gostisbehere 67 12 26 38 50 29 -

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens concede 3.7 goals per game (279 in total), 29th in the NHL.

The Canadiens have 214 goals this season (2.8 per game), 26th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Canadiens have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 42 goals (4.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 38 goals during that stretch.

Canadiens Key Players