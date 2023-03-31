Theo Maledon and his Charlotte Hornets teammates will face the Chicago Bulls on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Maledon, in his last game (March 28 win against the Thunder) produced 19 points, nine assists and four blocks.

Now let's break down Maledon's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Theo Maledon Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 5.8 5.7 Rebounds 4.5 2.5 1.8 Assists 7.5 2.7 3.5 PRA 27.5 11 11 PR 19.5 8.3 7.5 3PM 1.5 0.6 0.6



Theo Maledon Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, he's put up 2.6% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.7 per contest.

He's taken 1.8 threes per game, or 2.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Maledon's Hornets average 101.5 possessions per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams, while the Bulls have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 101.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Bulls have given up 112.5 points per contest, which is eighth-best in the league.

The Bulls are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 43.0 rebounds per contest.

The Bulls give up 26.1 assists per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Bulls are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA.

Theo Maledon vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/2/2022 16 0 1 3 0 1 1

