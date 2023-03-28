Hornets vs. Thunder: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (37-38) are 9.5-point favorites as they try to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (25-51) on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSSE.
Hornets vs. Thunder Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-9.5
|-
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Out of the Hornets' 76 games with a set total, 32 have hit the over (42.1%).
- Charlotte is 36-40-0 ATS this season.
- The Hornets have won in 17, or 28.3%, of the 60 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Charlotte has a record of 7-10, a 41.2% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +300 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 25% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Hornets vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|0
|0%
|117.4
|228.5
|116.2
|233.3
|230.5
|Hornets
|0
|0%
|111.1
|228.5
|117.1
|233.3
|229.6
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- Charlotte has gone 5-5 over its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Hornets have hit the over three times.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Charlotte has a lower winning percentage at home (.405, 15-22-0 record) than on the road (.538, 21-18-0).
- The Hornets score an average of 111.1 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 116.2 the Thunder allow.
- Charlotte has put together an 18-4 ATS record and a 16-6 overall record in games it scores more than 116.2 points.
Hornets vs. Thunder Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|45-29
|2-1
|42-33
|Hornets
|36-40
|13-8
|32-44
Hornets vs. Thunder Point Insights
|Thunder
|Hornets
|117.4
|111.1
|5
|27
|26-7
|18-4
|26-8
|16-6
|116.2
|117.1
|19
|22
|22-3
|26-13
|20-5
|21-18
