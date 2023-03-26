See the injury report for the Charlotte Hornets (24-51), which currently has four players listed (including Terry Rozier), as the Hornets prepare for their matchup against the Dallas Mavericks (36-38) at Spectrum Center on Sunday, March 26 at 1:00 PM ET.

The Hornets will look for another victory over the Mavericks following a 117-109 win in their matchup on Friday. In the Hornets' win, P.J. Washington recorded 28 points (and added six rebounds and three assists), while Luka Doncic scored 34 in the loss for the Mavericks.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kelly Oubre Jr. SF Questionable Shoulder 20.3 5.2 1.1 Terry Rozier PG Questionable Foot 21.1 4.1 5.1 Cody Martin SF Out Knee 5 3.4 1.6 LaMelo Ball PG Out For Season Ankle 23.3 6.4 8.4

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Tim Hardaway Jr.: Questionable (Illness)

Hornets vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSSW

Hornets Season Insights

The Hornets' 111.2 points per game are only 2.3 fewer points than the 113.5 the Mavericks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.5 points, Charlotte is 17-13.

The Hornets are scoring 104.4 points per contest in their past 10 games, which is 6.8 fewer points than their average for the season (111.2).

Charlotte knocks down 10.6 three-pointers per game (27th in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 32.6% from deep (30th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 35.7%.

The Hornets rank 26th in the league averaging 109.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 21st, allowing 113.8 points per 100 possessions.

Hornets vs. Mavericks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -10.5 230.5

